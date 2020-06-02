Police dog bites Granby man who didn’t follow officers’ orders, report says

A Grand County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer bit a Granby man twice during an incident in which the man allegedly obstructed an officer during a traffic stop and resisted arrest.

Around 9:30 p.m. May 16, a Grand County Sheriff’s deputy was conducting a traffic stop on US Highway 40 outside Granby when James Snapp, 36, pulled up behind the deputy and yelled at the deputy for blocking the road, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit claims Snapp interfered with the traffic stop before speeding away and almost hitting the deputy. Granby police then tried to pull Snapp over in town, but he continued to his house.

The affidavit says that, at Snapp’s house, officers asked him to come out from his fenced yard multiple times without compliance. A sheriff’s deputy told Snapp if he didn’t come out from his yard, a K-9 officer would be deployed.

Snapp allegedly ignored the warning and headed back toward his house. The officer let the K-9 go and the dog bit Snapp on the lower leg. Snapp kicked the dog off his leg and started to run to his door when the K-9 officer chased Snapp and bit him again on the back, according to the affidavit.

Officers arrested Snapp and discovered an open bottle of whiskey and empty shooters of liquor in his car. He was treated at Middle Park Health before being taken to the Grand County Jail.

Snapp faces charges of resisting arrest, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, second degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and having an open container of alcohol in his car.

He is scheduled for court at 10 a.m. June 2.