Police: Fraser bank robbed again

Fraser Winter Park Police shared this image of a man who robbed the United Business Bank in Fraser on Wednesday.

Courtesy FWPPD

Police have released images of a man they say robbed the United Business Bank in Fraser on Wednesday.

According to Fraser Winter Park Police, someone at the bank reported the robbery at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday. Within an hour police had posted several images of the robber and a vehicle on social media.

Police said the suspect closely resembles the man who robbed the same bank on Jan. 6, who entered the bank and gave employees a note demanding money. That man was also tied to a Jan. 14 bank robbery in Frisco .

Chief Glen Trainor added that the suspect passed a note to the cashier and police don’t believe a weapon was involved, similar to the January robbery. The suspect also left on foot.

Though the man left on foot, police identified a car in the area at the same time that may be involved.

If you see the suspect, or the attached vehicle, please contact Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3549. Do not attempt to apprehend the suspect yourself.

A photo of the suspect who robbed the United Business Bank in Fraser on Wednesday.

Courtesy FWPPD