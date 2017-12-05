Police: Guns stolen in Granby burglary

The recent burglary of a vacation home between Granby and Grand Lake has neighboring residents concerned, leading them to request law enforcement keep an extra watch on their homes.

Owners of a home on the 100-block of County Road 4110, nearly halfway between Granby and Grand Lake off Highway 40, reported to police last Friday that they believed their home had been burglarized, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office. When the owners returned to their home after at least two weeks away, they discovered the door had been kicked in, the power had been cut and many items had been stolen. The home was reportedly in a state of chaos.

Unsure if the crime was ongoing, the owners dialed 911 and waited for law enforcement.

The home was cleared and the owners returned inside to discover it had been ransacked, with items ranging from camping equipment, snowboard gear, tools and a small cache of guns, specifically handguns and rifles, missing.

"I can easily see the value exceeding $20,000," said Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors have been keeping an eye out for suspicious activity since the incident was reported, especially others nearby who also maintain vacation homes, which Mayer said are prevalent in that area.

Recommended Stories For You

"Vacation homes are typically a bigger target because they know nobody's going to be around and report it right away," Mayer said.

Currently there are no suspects, though Mayer suggested it was likely a person or people who live in the area so they could keep tabs on what homes are vacant.

"But it's hard to say," Mayer admitted.

An investigation by the sheriff's office is ongoing. Mayer said while guns and ammunition were stolen from the residence, there's no immediate cause for alarm for the public.

"It's a concern, but I wouldn't say it puts any bigger concern out there that somebody's going to do something bad with those," he said.