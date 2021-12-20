Police investigating Winter Park car theft

A silver Nissan Sentra was stolen from the 500 block of Vasquez Road in Winter Park overnight Sunday.

Fraser Winter Park Police / Courtesy photo

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is looking for a stolen Nissan Sentra after it was taken from a Winter Park driveway.

The theft occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday from the 500 block of Vasquez Road.

The car is silver with Texas plates reading KBR1469.

If you find this vehicle, please call Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3549 or the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.