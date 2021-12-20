Police investigating Winter Park car theft
The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is looking for a stolen Nissan Sentra after it was taken from a Winter Park driveway.
The theft occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday from the 500 block of Vasquez Road.
The car is silver with Texas plates reading KBR1469.
If you find this vehicle, please call Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3549 or the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Police investigating Winter Park car theft
The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is looking for a stolen Nissan Sentra after it was taken from a Winter Park driveway.