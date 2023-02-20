Police looking for vehicle stolen from Winter Park
Fraser Winter Park Police Department are seeking a vehicle that was stolen from Crestview Condominiums in Winter Park on the evening of Feb. 19.
Police say the stolen vehicle is a 2017 gray Toyota Tacoma with the Colorado license plate AMWQ10. The truck has a color matched SnugTop camper shell with cross bars on top. There is a sticker of a seated guitar player on the rear glass of the topper.
The rear driver’s side taillight is broken, which will show white light when the brakes are activated.
If you see this vehicle, please contact Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3549.
Police is reminding residents to always lock their vehicles, remove any valuable belongings and to never leave your keys inside your vehicle.
