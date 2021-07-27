Police looking into stone schlepped down US 40

A boulder that was situated next to the snowcat at the Lions Ponds in Fraser was found in front of Safeway. Police are looking into the mysterious move.

Courtesy FWPPD

Fraser Winter Park Police are leaving no stone unturned as they investigate a mysteriously moved boulder.

On Tuesday, police shared that a large boulder in Fraser, near the Lions Ponds, had been dragged several hundred feet and was found near Safeway.

Fraser Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor said he believes a truck or vehicle with an attached trailer caught the boulder as the driver was turning onto US Highway 40 and then carried the boulder down the road a ways before dislodging it.

Trainor added that the driver should have called dispatch to report the incident and could face a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

FWPPD is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call 970-722-7779.