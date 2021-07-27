Police looking into stone schlepped down US 40
Fraser Winter Park Police are leaving no stone unturned as they investigate a mysteriously moved boulder.
On Tuesday, police shared that a large boulder in Fraser, near the Lions Ponds, had been dragged several hundred feet and was found near Safeway.
Fraser Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor said he believes a truck or vehicle with an attached trailer caught the boulder as the driver was turning onto US Highway 40 and then carried the boulder down the road a ways before dislodging it.
Trainor added that the driver should have called dispatch to report the incident and could face a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
FWPPD is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call 970-722-7779.
