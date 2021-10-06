Police: Man arrested after drunkenly entering Fraser home

Jacob Anderson



After attempting to get into one Fraser home, a man was arrested when police found him in a neighboring house shortly before the residents returned.

Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, police responded to a report of a man who tried to enter a Fraser home before getting into the neighboring house, according to an arrest affidavit.

The reporting party told police that the man, later identified as Jacob R. Anderson, 31, had knocked down a fence between the two properties and entered the other home through the backdoor. The affidavit says police found the backdoor still open and Anderson standing inside holding the resident’s cat.

Police allegedly had to take the cat from Anderson and escort him outside the house. Officers noted Anderson seemed unsteady and smelled of alcohol, according to the affidavit.

When police questioned Anderson, he allegedly told police he had around six drinks since 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. and that he knew the previous tenants of the house.

However, as police were speaking with Anderson outside the Fraser house, the current tenant returned home. The affidavit says the current resident advised police he didn’t know Anderson and hadn’t given him permission to be in the house, though the resident didn’t find anything stolen.

Anderson allegedly refused a blood draw and was unable to focus on a roadside maneuver test. According to the affidavit, police found empty beer cans in Anderson’s car.

In addition, the affidavit says Anderson had a warrant out for his arrest for a previous driving under the influence charge, a protection order against him and a revoked driver’s license.

Anderson is facing charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor criminal tampering, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, violating a protection order, driving under the influence and driving under restraint.

Anderson is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.