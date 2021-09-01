Police oblige man asking to be arrested in suspected burglary

Bradley Thorn



A man who showed up to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department asking to be arrested is facing several charges for allegedly breaking into a Fraser home.

On Aug. 22, a Fraser woman reported her home had been broken into and some of her personal property had been damaged or stolen. According to an arrest affidavit, the woman told police that she believed her former partner, Bradley Thorn, 32, was responsible.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police thorn had stopped by her workplace the night of Aug. 21, yelling personal and false accusations about her in the business. She said she spent the night at her friend’s house and came back to her house the morning of Aug. 22 to find the damage, estimated at around $3,500.

The affidavit adds that Thorn also called the woman 28 times over four days.

Thorn apparently suspected that he would be named in relation to the crime.

While the woman was at the Fraser Winter Park Police Department reporting the break-in, Thorn entered the building and began yelling for officers to arrest him. The affidavit says Thorn would not follow officers’ requests for him to get on the ground, and an officer had to force Thorn to the ground to handcuff him.

After being booked into the Grand County Jail, Thorn was later taken to Middle Park Health, but was medically cleared.

Thorn allegedly admitted to police that he entered the woman’s home and was in possession of some of her stolen property. However, he denied damaging anything and said he was being set up.

Thorn was charged with felony burglary, felony trespassing, two counts of harassment, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. He posted a $2,500 cash bond on Aug. 23.

Thorn is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 27.