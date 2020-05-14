Police report: 23-year-old supplied alcohol for teens

Halley



A 23-year-old man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after authorities found a 17-year-old girl lying in the middle of US Highway 40.

Officers were called to US 40 at about 2 a.m. April 23, where they found the 17-year-old intoxicated. A responding officer also found two men down the road. One was a 19-year-old and the other was 23-year-old Justin Halley.

According to the affidavit for Halley’s arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he had one beer about two hours prior, and Halley was highly intoxicated and could barely stand without falling over.

Officers performed roadside maneuvers with the 19-year-old to make sure he could drive and released him.

Halley reportedly told police he had consumed eight beers and some whiskey. His preliminary breath test revealed his blood-alcohol content was 0.174%.

Halley allegedly admitted to purchasing the alcohol and allowing the two teenagers to drink. He was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a felony.

Halley’s arraignment is scheduled for June 1.