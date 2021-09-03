Police report: Man broke into home with his partner inside and attacked resident

Jack Abraham



Police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a Fraser home where his partner was and beat up the person living there.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jack P. Abraham, 30, told police he was at a Fraser bar with his partner on Aug. 27 when they got into a fight and he left. Around 2:50 a.m. Aug. 28, Abraham said he received a call from his partner asking him to pick her up.

The affidavit says a male resident at the house told police that Abraham walked into his home without permission and began yelling at him. The man also said Abraham choked and punched him. Police noted in the affidavit the man had a red mark on his neck and a black eye.

According to the affidavit, Abraham stopped attacking the man when his partner began having a seizure and carried her to his car while the man called 911.

Police arrived as Abraham was in the car at the house, ordered him out of the car and arrested him. Officers described Abraham as being visibly intoxicated and struggling to maintain his balance.

The affidavit says Abraham had to be lifted into the patrol car and began banging his head on the inside of the car once inside.

Abraham was taken to Middle Park Health and medically cleared. He is facing felony burglary, assault, resisting arrest and obstruction charges. Abraham posted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on Aug. 30, and he is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 14.