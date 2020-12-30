Police report: Man burglarized county building same day he bonded out of jail

Guidice



A man was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly trying to break into a Grand County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and other cars outside the Grand County Admin building after being released from the Grand County Jail earlier that day.

Around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, police responded to a trespassing complaint from a property owner on County Road 21 near Parshall. According to an arrest affidavit, officers recognized the suspect based on the description as James Guidice, 46, who was charged with trespassing and other crimes in October.

Guidice had also picked up his truck from the sheriff’s office impound lot earlier that day on Dec. 21.

The affidavit continues by saying that Guidice returned to CR 21 at 9 p.m. Dec. 21, where an officer saw him enter another private property marked with no trespassing signs and pulled him over.

The affidavit adds that police found methamphetamine on Guidice during a search, in addition to a glass pipe, another person’s driver’s license and another person’s debit card. Both property owners told officers they wanted to press charges for trespassing.

When police arrived with Guidice’s truck at the impound lot, a white truck was parked partially blocking the entrance. A search of the white truck’s plates found it had been reported stolen out of Larimer County.

At the jail, police reportedly found more methamphetamine in silver vials on Guidice’s keys, as well as the keys to the white truck.

Guidice was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, criminal possession of an identification document, criminal possession of a financial device, violation of protection order, two counts of trespassing and three counts of violating bond conditions.

In addition, Guidice had a protective order out of Boulder County and was out on bond in Boulder, Grand and Larimer counties.

But these would only be the start of Guidice’s charges before the new year. Shortly after Guidice bonded out of the Grand County Jail on Dec. 24, a Grand County dispatcher saw him trying to break into vehicles parked in the Grand County Admin building parking lot, which shares a lot with the jail.

The affidavit says surveillance footage showed Guidice trying to get into a sheriff’s office vehicle and other cars before heading toward the county admin building.

Police arrested Guidice at a nearby store.

Upon a search, officers reportedly found a chisel, packing tape, several keys, a Leatherman and a magnetic anti-theft device in Guidice’s possession. Jail staff confirmed that Guidice left the jail with only the Leatherman.

County staff were able to determine that the keys, chisel and tape were stolen from a maintenance closet in the admin building.

Guidice was charged with burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, two counts of attempted criminal trespass and three counts of violation bond conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 5.