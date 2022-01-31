Police search for man in connection with stolen car

Police are looking for a white man with brown hair, a goatee and facial tattoos.

Fraser Winter Park Police / Courtesy photo

Fraser Winter Park Police are looking for a man in connection with a stolen car out of Denver.

On Monday, police contacted a man who refused to identify himself while he was sitting in a gray 2010 Honda Accord at High Country Haus, according to a police statement. The man then left the scene on foot.

Police discovered the Honda had been reported stolen out of Denver after running the car’s vehicle identification number. The plates on the Honda didn’t match the car, according to police.

The man is described as white with brown hair and a goatee, as well as facial tattoos, including an upside down cross on his forehead.

Fraser Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor said officers searched the area Monday afternoon and didn’t find the man.

Police are asking anyone who sees the man or who may recognize him to contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779 or Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3549.