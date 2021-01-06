Police searching for suspect in Fraser bank robbery

An image of the suspect in a Wednesday robbery of United Business Bank in Fraser.

Courtesy Fraser Winter Park Police

A man wearing a hat with a maple leaf on it robbed United Business Bank, formerly Grand Mountain Bank, on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the bank in Fraser for a robbery. Afterward, a number of police vehicles had blocked off the bank’s parking lot while officers investigated the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s with a stocky build, medium length gray hair and a beard. He was captured in a hat with a maple leaf on it by bank security cameras.

Police are asking anyone who may see or recognize the man to call Grand County Dispatch at 970-887-3549.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.