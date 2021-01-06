Police searching for suspect in Fraser bank robbery
A man wearing a hat with a maple leaf on it robbed United Business Bank, formerly Grand Mountain Bank, on Wednesday.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the bank in Fraser for a robbery. Afterward, a number of police vehicles had blocked off the bank’s parking lot while officers investigated the incident.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s with a stocky build, medium length gray hair and a beard. He was captured in a hat with a maple leaf on it by bank security cameras.
Police are asking anyone who may see or recognize the man to call Grand County Dispatch at 970-887-3549.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Police searching for suspect in Fraser bank robbery
A man wearing a hat with a maple leaf on it robbed United Business Bank, formerly Grand Mountain Bank, on Wednesday.