Police searching for white male suspect in Grand Lake; says to avoid contact

Update: 4:42 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Granby Police and the Fraser Winter Park Police Department are responding to an incident in Grand Lake that has the sheriff’s office advising caution and asking people in Grand Lake to report any unusual activity as they search for a man in his 20s or 30s.

Law enforcement agencies line County Road 49 in Grand Lake on the afternoon of April 17, 2002.

Grand County Sheriff’s Department/Courtesy Photo

Erin Opsahl, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said it is unknown if the suspect is armed.

Other agencies responding to the incident include Colorado State Patrol, Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service.

The sheriff’s office had no other details at the moment.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.