Police seeking information about dog attack on Fraser River Trail

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is seeking information about a dog attack that happened on the Fraser River Trail on April 8 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The attack caused multiple bite injuries to a couple who were treated at a local health facility.

Police say that two unrestrained dogs approached the couple while they were walking their two leashed dogs behind the Wapiti Meadows housing area when the loose dogs began attacking their dogs.

“The couple picked up their own dogs, at which time the at-large dogs began repeatedly attacking the couple as they held their animals,” stated a press release from the police department. “These attacks caused numerous punctures, lacerations and other bite injuries to the arms of the victims.”

The dogs are being described as medium to large in size with long straight hair, and black and brown in color. Both dogs were not seen wearing collars.

“At this time it is not believed that the attacks were caused by coyotes or any other wild animal,” police said.

If you have any information about the attack or see dogs that are similar in description near the area of Wapiti Meadows please contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779 or Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3549.