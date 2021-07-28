Police seek suspect in burglary

The Kremmling Police Department is seeking a man who was caught on camera breaking into a storage area on Highway 9 and stealing a dirt bike. In the video, he is seen with facial hair and is wearing a plaid button-down, jeans and a red baseball cap.

Courtesy KPD

The Kremmling Police Department is investigating a burglary of a dirt bike after a man was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a storage area on Highway 9.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a man used a Dewalt band saw to cut the lock on a fenced storage area at a business along Highway 9, according to police. Surveillance footage shows the man riding away on a black, orange and white 2015 Kawasaki KTM 450 XC dirt bike.

The man is described as having red hair and being around 6 feet 3 inches in height. In the video, he is seen with facial hair and is wearing a plaid button-down, jeans and a red baseball cap.

It is unknown what vehicle, if any, the man was driving, but a suspicious black SUV, similar to a Honda CRV, was reported in the area. The SUV reportedly had a white sticker with blue and white markings on the lower right side of the rear window.

KPD is asking anyone with possible information to call 970-724-3318.