Police seek suspect in burglary
The Kremmling Police Department is investigating a burglary of a dirt bike after a man was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a storage area on Highway 9.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a man used a Dewalt band saw to cut the lock on a fenced storage area at a business along Highway 9, according to police. Surveillance footage shows the man riding away on a black, orange and white 2015 Kawasaki KTM 450 XC dirt bike.
The man is described as having red hair and being around 6 feet 3 inches in height. In the video, he is seen with facial hair and is wearing a plaid button-down, jeans and a red baseball cap.
It is unknown what vehicle, if any, the man was driving, but a suspicious black SUV, similar to a Honda CRV, was reported in the area. The SUV reportedly had a white sticker with blue and white markings on the lower right side of the rear window.
KPD is asking anyone with possible information to call 970-724-3318.
