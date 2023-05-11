Police warn residents, businesses about counterfeit bills circulating in Grand County

Counterfeit money has been circulating around Grand County recently, and police are urging people to be aware when accepting cash.

Granby Police Department/Courtesy photo

Granby Police Department put out an alert about counterfeit bills circulating around Grand County.

Police say several businesses have taken counterfeit bills in denominations from $10 to $100.

“Several businesses in the County have been victims of a suspect passing counterfeit bills. The bills the suspect is using are clearly marked as a copy on the back,” police stated in a Facebook post.

The counterfeit bills have been taken by businesses in Winter Park and Granby over the last couple of days, according to police.

The bills are clearly counterfeit with phrases such as “movie prop use only,” or “the United States Copy Money,” printed on the back. People should be aware when taking cash and take an extra moment to check the bills to avoid becoming a victim.

Anyone with information should call the Granby Police Department at 970-887-3007.