Grand County police blotter, Sept. 14-20

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 287 calls from Sept. 14-20 while dispatchers answered 615 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Sept. 14

5:10 p.m. – A drone was caught flying in the Williams Fork Fire closure area near County Road 30 and County Road 3.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

10:59 a.m. – Neighbors reported trash bins being left out on County Road 808 that bears had gotten into.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a call about a bonfire the at Idleglen staging area that turned out to be a propane fire.

Friday, Sept. 18

12:09 p.m. – A lost hiker requested assistance getting back to their car at Strawberry Lake Trailhead. The hiker didn’t have food, water or much cell phone battery left.

Saturday, Sept. 19

3:14 p.m. – Deputies assisted Search and Rescue with locating a hiker who had gone off the Roaring Fork Trail in Granby and gotten lost. The hiker was found with no injuries and escorted back to safety.

Sunday, Sept. 20

12:14 p.m. – A caller complained about off-highway vehicles being parked on a county road, which isn’t illegal.

3:51 p.m. – Another hiker ventured off trail in the Jim Creek area and called for help. Search and Rescue was able to guide the hiker back to the trail over the phone.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.