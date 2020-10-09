Grand County police blotter, Sept. 27-Oct. 4

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 261 calls from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4 while dispatchers answered 516 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

1:04 a.m. — A noise complaint about a large party in Hot Sulphur Springs led authorities to shut the party down.

3:30 a.m. — Another caller reported a noise complaint in Fraser, this time involving a large party with a bonfire. Authorities responded but couldn’t find the fire and got no response at the door.

7:14 p.m.— A driver hit a deer on US Highway 34. According to the sheriff’s office, people can actually get a road kill permit to harvest the meat. Either the driver or a passerby saw the animal and requested a permit to take the deer home and process it. Sometimes people will even take the carcass to a processing facility and donate the meat to people in need.

10:21 p.m. — A bear was reported moving along Diamond Avenue before dipping into an alleyway. State wildlife officials were notified. A second call reported the bear was back on Diamond before the animal ended up in a tree.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

3:53 p.m. — A Fraser resident was having issues with short-term rentals in the neighborhood. The caller said renters have been putting trash out too early and bears have been getting into it.

Friday, Sept. 30

5:35 p.m. — There was a search and rescue call for a lost hiker outside of Parshall who started on Smith Mesa and came out on Forest Road 112. The lost hiker was in good shape and got a ride back into town.

6:21 p.m. — Someone found a Missouri driver’s license at a Grand Lake boat launch. The sheriff’s office will often ship lost items back to people, and they sent the license back the following Monday.

9:06 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a possible code violation in Tabernash involving a large backyard bonfire. Authorities made them put the fire out, as the county is still in a Stage 2 fire ban.

Saturday, Oct. 1

4:08 p.m. — A caller saw a wandering lost pack mule with pack gear and saddle rotated under its belly on County Roads 1 and 103. The mule took off before the caller could corral the animal. The sheriff’s office tried to contact lodges, vets and ranches in the area, but could not find the mule itself.

Sunday, Oct. 2

1:10 p.m. — Authorities from multiple agencies responded to a report of smoke near Monarch Lake. The small wildfire was contained within a few hours.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.