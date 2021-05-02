Polis extends indoor mask mandate through June

Gov. Jared Polis has extended the statewide mask mandate by another 30 days, while loosening the requirement for certain indoor situations.

The state mask mandate was set to expire Sunday, but Polis approved an extension for the mandate in schools, health care settings, child care facilities, state government buildings, personal services, jails and congregate care facilities through June 2.

However, indoor gatherings of more than 10 people no longer fall under the mask mandate, so long as at least 80% of the people are fully vaccinated. The governor’s order doesn’t include guidelines on what kind of vaccination proof is acceptable.

In counties with a weekly incident rate of 35 cases per 100,000 people, the order also mandates masks for public indoor gatherings of more than 10 people who are unvaccinated or vaccine status is unclear.

Grand County’s dashboard no longer provides incident rates per 100,000 people, but it did record 34 new cases in the last week with four hospitalizations and two active outbreaks.

On April 27, the Board of Grand County Commissioners indicated the county health guidelines would remain in step with the state, though that conversation happened before the state extended the mask mandate.

Kremmling has already paved the way for a complete reopening with no coronavirus restrictions once the county and state drop their mandates, while Fraser plans to discuss local restrictions on Wednesday.