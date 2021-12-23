Poll: Are you ready for 2022?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
How do you think STRs should be regulated? (345 votes)
• STR properties should be allowed, but fees and taxes collected should be substantial enough to benefit to the community — 41%
• STR-type lodging businesses in residential-zoned areas should be banned entirely — 26%
• The government should not dictate what people can or can’t do with their private property — 17%
• How it is now, with STRs permitted for owners who pay licensing fees — 16%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
