 Poll: Are you ready for fall?
Poll: Are you ready for fall?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.

Do you agree with the reduction in fire restrictions? (346 votes)

• Yes, the conditions warrant it — 23%

• No, fire season isn’t over yet — 66%

• Maybe, as long as everyone is careful — 11%

Answer this week’s question below.

Sky-Hi News poll question

Are you ready for fall?

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
Community
