Poll: Are you ready for summer?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

Have your received the COVID-19 vaccine? (298 votes)

• Yes, both doses — 24%

• Yes, the first dose — 18%

• No, but I will — 39%

• No, I don’t plan to — 20%

Are you ready for summer?

