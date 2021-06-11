Poll: Do you agree with a growing number of mountain towns’ decisions to forego fireworks?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
How far do you plan to travel this summer? (153 votes)
• Staying local, spending local — 25%
• I’m planning for an in-state adventure — 16%
• A little domestic travel wouldn’t hurt — 48%
• Break out the frequent flyer miles, I’m going international! — 10%
