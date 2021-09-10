Poll: Do you agree with the current draft for Colorado’s congressional redistricting?

The most recent draft for Colorado’s congressional redistricting is the first that uses official 2020 Census data. The map extends Grand County’s current congressional district, CD2, across northwestern Colorado.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission/Courtesy photo

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

Are you ready for fall? (183 votes)

• Yes, the leaves are already changing! — 26%

• Please, can’t we have a few more weeks of summer? — 22%

• Fall’s good because it means it’s almost ski season — 12%

• If it makes the tourists leave — 40%

