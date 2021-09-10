Poll: Do you agree with the current draft for Colorado’s congressional redistricting?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
Are you ready for fall? (183 votes)
• Yes, the leaves are already changing! — 26%
• Please, can’t we have a few more weeks of summer? — 22%
• Fall’s good because it means it’s almost ski season — 12%
• If it makes the tourists leave — 40%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Poll: Do you agree with the current draft for Colorado’s congressional redistricting?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows: