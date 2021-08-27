Poll: Do you agree with the reduction in fire restrictions?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
What do you think Grand County should do to address the housing crisis? (366 voters)
• Provide economic incentives for long-term rentals — 32%
• Regulate short-term rentals more — 27%
• Offer financial support to the workforce — 11%
• Employers should be required to provide housing — 10%
• Nothing, the free market will right itself — 19%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Poll: Do you agree with the reduction in fire restrictions?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows: