Poll: Do you think ski areas should limit the number of ski tickets or passes sold?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
What new business would you most like to see in Grand County? (305 votes)
• A unique restaurant we don’t have yet — 41%
• More grocery options — 25%
• More clothing options — 16%
• My favorite chain franchise — 14%
• Another outdoors store — 4%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Poll: Do you think ski areas should limit the number of ski tickets or passes sold?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.