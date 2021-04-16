Poll: Do you think the Fraser Valley Parkway is a good idea?

The proposed Fraser Valley Parkway.

BOCC

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

Do you agree with Colorado loosening mask requirements in Level Green restrictions? (334 votes)

• Yes, it should have been done a long time ago — 44%

• No, we’re not out of the woods yet — 42%

• Doesn’t matter, I’ll still wear mine — 12%

• I never wore one anyway — 2%

