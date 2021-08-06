Poll: Does the county need to pass a moratorium on new STR licenses?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
What’s your favorite part of the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo?
• The rodeo — 33%
• The demo derby — 24%
• It’s way, way too hard to choose — 22%
• Live concerts — 12%
• Livestock sales — 9%
Answer this week’s question below. Read more about the discussion on a short-term rental moratorium here.
Sky-Hi News poll question
