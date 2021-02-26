Poll: Have you received the COVID-19 vaccine?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
With limited funding, what do you think should take priority, wildfire mitigation or COVID business assistance? (186 votes)
• Wildfire mitigation — 58%
• COVID business assistance — 34%
• Neither/Something else — 8%
Answer this week’s question below:
Sky-Hi News poll question
