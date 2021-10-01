Poll: How do you feel about businesses that require customers to wear masks?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
What’s your favorite fall activity in Grand? — 236 votes
• Leaf peepin’ — 27%
• Hearing the elk bugle — 23%
• Bundling up inside — 2%
• Avoiding tourists — 48%
