Poll: Should graduation be on Memorial Day weekend?
Last weeks Sky-Hi News poll question and responses are as follows:
Will you go maskless now that you’re allowed to in public? (360 votes)
• Yes — 64%
• No — 27%
• I haven’t decided yet — 9%
