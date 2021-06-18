Poll: Should Grand County further increase fire restrictions?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
Do you agree with a growing number of mountain towns’ decisions to forego fireworks? (417 votes)
• Yes, it doesn’t fit the mountain aesthetic — 48%
• No, fireworks are part of the holiday experience — 23%
• It depends on the event and time of year — 29%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
