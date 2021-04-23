Poll: Should Grand County open up?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
Do you think the Fraser Valley Parkway is a good idea? (201 votes)
• Yes, East Grand needs help with the traffic — 35%
• No, it’s expensive and interferes with private property — 39%
• Depends on the results of the cultural survey — 10%
• There are more important projects — 15%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Should Grand County open up?
- Yes, restrictions are still too tight (49%, 22 Votes)
- The current health order is fine (29%, 13 Votes)
- No, we need more restrictions (13%, 6 Votes)
- Were we ever closed? (9%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 45
