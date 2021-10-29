Poll: Should local governments work to purchase hotels or other workforce housing?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
Will you vote in favor of term limiting any elected offices in Grand County? (289 voters, up to six votes each)
• Assessor — 19%
• Treasurer — 16%
• Sheriff — 15%
• Clerk and recorder — 14%
• Surveyor — 13%
• Coroner — 10%
• No, I’m not in favor of limiting these terms — 13%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Poll: Should local governments work to purchase hotels or other workforce housing?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.