Poll: What did you think of Rocky’s reservation system this summer?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
How would you describe health insurance in Grand County?
• It’s surprisingly affordable and useful — 7%
• Fine considering the circumstances — 19%
• I have it but I can’t use it anywhere in Grand — 12%
• A hot mess — 62%
Answer this week’s question below:
Sky-Hi News poll question
