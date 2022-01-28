 Poll: What do you hope the groundhog decides about winter? | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Poll: What do you hope the groundhog decides about winter?

News News |

Fraser River divided by snow, water and ice taken on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Send you photos to news@skyhinews.com
Paulina Daniel/Courtesy photo

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.

Do you think ski areas should limit the number of ski tickets or passes sold? (360 votes)

• Yes, both — 59%

• Ski tickets only — 19%

• Ski passes only — 3%

• No, neither — 19%

Answer this week’s question below.

Sky-Hi News poll question

What do you hope the groundhog decides about winter?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more