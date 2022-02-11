 Poll: What do you think is the biggest struggle for Grand County businesses right now? | SkyHiNews.com
Poll: What do you think is the biggest struggle for Grand County businesses right now?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News question and results are as follows.

Will you be following the Olympics? (197 votes)

• Yes, I’m going to support our Colorado athletes! — 35%

• No, I’m passing for ethical reasons — 45%

• Just my favorite sports — 19%

• Maybe the opening and closing ceremonies — 1%

Answer this week’s question below.

Sky-Hi News poll question

What do you think is the biggest struggle for Grand County businesses right now?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …

