Poll: What do you think of Grand’s four-day school week?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish? (205 votes)
• Stuffing — 49%
• Mashed potatoes — 26%
• Cranberry sauce — 12%
• Green bean casserole — 7%
• Mac n’ Cheese — 4%
• Rolls — 2%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Loading …
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Community
Poll: What do you think of Grand’s four-day school week?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows: