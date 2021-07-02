 Poll: What do you think of the first draft of Colorado’s new congressional districts? | SkyHiNews.com
Poll: What do you think of the first draft of Colorado’s new congressional districts?

A preliminary map of Colorado’s congressional districts, including a new 8th Congressional District. This is the first draft presented by nonpartisan staff to Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission on June 23, 2021.

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

Should there be professional Fourth of July fireworks shows this year? (670 votes)

• Yes, professional shows are done with fire safety in mind — 41%

• No, it’s too dry and we’re under Stage 2 restrictions already — 57%

• I don’t know — 2%

Answer this week’s question below.

Sky-Hi News poll question

What do you think of the first draft of Colorado’s new congressional districts, which would place Grand County in the Third Congressional District?

Community
