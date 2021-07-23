Poll: What do you think of the natural gas moratorium in the Fraser Valley?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

How does housing affect your outlook in Grand County? (219 votes)

• I can afford housing in Grand County — 33%

• I’m getting out before it turns into a ghost town here — 23%

• I’m renting until I can’t take it anymore — 18%

• I’m trying to buy a house but it’s hard — 16%

• Housing here is better than any other mountain community — 11%

