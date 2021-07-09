Poll: What do you think of the voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

What do you think of the first draft of Colorado’s new congressional districts, which would place Grand County in the Third Congressional District? (253 votes)

• I think it makes sense for us to join the West Slope district — 42%

• I’m not thrilled to potentially join CD3, CD2 is better — 38%

• It’s hard to say as this probably isn’t the final map anyway — 20%

