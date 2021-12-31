Poll: What should be the New Year’s resolution for Grand County?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
Are you ready for 2022?
• Heck yeah, bring it on!! — 34%
• As long as it’s better than this year — 22%
• No, I’m still processing 2020 — 5%
• I’m not even sure time is real anymore — 40%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Community
Poll: What should be the New Year’s resolution for Grand County?
