Poll: What ski pass will you use this year?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
How do you feel about businesses that require customers to wear masks? (536 votes)
• They’re a private business, so that’s their choice — 43%
• I’m glad they’ve done it — 35%
• It’s not their place to require masks — 11%
• I’m uncomfortable in a business without a requirement — 11%
