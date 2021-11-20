Poll: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
When is the appropriate time to put up a Christmas tree? (202 votes)
• The day after Thanksgiving — 75%
• Dec. 23 — 11%
• As soon as I can go cut my own — 9%
• I never take mine down — 4%
Answer this week’s question below.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
News
Poll: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.