Poll: Which Grand County town is the best to visit in the summer?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
What should East Grand do about the crowding at Granby Elementary? (158 votes)
• Bring back the school in Grand Lake — 56%
• Pass a mill levy to build it in Granby — 26%
• Bus more students to Fraser — 10%
• Nothing, it’s not an issue — 8%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Poll: Which Grand County town is the best to visit in the summer?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows: