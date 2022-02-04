 Poll: Will you be following the Olympics? | SkyHiNews.com
Poll: Will you be following the Olympics?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.

What do you hope the groundhog decides about winter? (170 votes)

• You know what? Let him see the shadow. We could use some more snow. — 53%

• Blindfold that rodent. He better not see a shadow, I need spring! — 19%

• I don’t take advice from a groundhog. — 28%

Answer this week’s question below.

Sky-Hi News poll question

Will you be following the Olympics?

