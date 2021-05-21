Poll: Will you go maskless now that you’re allowed to in public?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

What are you doing to be flood ready? (54 votes)

• Making a plan in case of flood including an emergency kit — 9%

• Ensuring that I’m signed up for emergency alerts — 33%

• Obtaining flood insurance and protecting my property — 2%

• All of the above and maybe more — 24%

• I don’t know so I’m going to go to co.grand.co.us/floodready to find out — 31%

