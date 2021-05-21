Poll: Will you go maskless now that you’re allowed to in public?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:
What are you doing to be flood ready? (54 votes)
• Making a plan in case of flood including an emergency kit — 9%
• Ensuring that I’m signed up for emergency alerts — 33%
• Obtaining flood insurance and protecting my property — 2%
• All of the above and maybe more — 24%
• I don’t know so I’m going to go to co.grand.co.us/floodready to find out — 31%
