 Poll: Will you go maskless now that you’re allowed to in public? | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Poll: Will you go maskless now that you’re allowed to in public?

News News |

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

What are you doing to be flood ready? (54 votes)

• Making a plan in case of flood including an emergency kit — 9%

• Ensuring that I’m signed up for emergency alerts — 33%

• Obtaining flood insurance and protecting my property — 2%

• All of the above and maybe more — 24%

• I don’t know so I’m going to go to co.grand.co.us/floodready to find out — 31%

Answer this week’s question below.

Sky-Hi News poll question

Will you go maskless now that you’re allowed to in public?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
Community
See more