Poll: Would you be willing to support a new tax for affordable housing?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
Do you agree with the current draft for Colorado’s congressional redistricting? (273 votes)
• Yes, as long as Boebert won’t represent me — 36%
• No, the new CD2 would still lean too far left — 35%
• Yes, the new draft makes a lot of sense — 16%
• No, our district wouldn’t work geographically — 14%
Answer this week's question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
