Portion of Fish Creek Falls Trail in Routt County closed due to small avalanche

Fish Creek Falls Trail has been closed on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, due to a small avalanche. The bridge is noted in the black circle, and the slide is in the blue circle. There is a potential for more avalanche activity in the red circle.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy photo

A portion of the Fish Creek Falls Trail in Steamboat Springs closed Monday, Jan. 30, due to a small avalanche, according to the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District.

The trail is closed from the parking lot to the bridge. The slide occurred just above the bridge, and although small, it was large enough to possible bury someone, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There is potential for additional avalanches due to the heavy snowpack.

Conditions will determine the length of the closure. Signs have been posted at the trailhead.